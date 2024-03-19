Firefox 124 is out with Windows jumplist improvements, caret browsing in PDF, and more

Mozilla Firefox 124 is now available in the Release channel with various improvements and new features. The most notable changes include caret browsing support in the PDF viewer for better accessibility (the ability to navigate a webpage with a keyboard), improved Windows jumplist support, fullscreen API support on macOS, and more.

Version 124.0, first offered to Release channel users on March 19, 2024 New features: Caret browsing mode now also works in the PDF viewer. (Learn more)

In Firefox View, open tabs can now be sorted by either recent activity or tab order. Recent activity is the default setting.

Firefox now populates the Windows taskbar jump list more efficiently, which should allow for a smoother overall browsing experience.

Firefox on Mac now uses the macOS fullscreen API for all types of fullscreen windows. This should better match the expected macOS user experience for fullscreen spaces, menubar and the Dock.

As of Firefox 124, Qwant's availability has been expanded to all languages in the France region along with Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland. Fixed Various security fixes. Enterprise You can find information about policy updates and enterprise specific bug fixes in the Firefox for Enterprise 124 Release Notes. Developer Developer Information is available here. Web Platform Added support for AbortSignal.any.

You can now use HTTP(S) and relative URLs when creating WebSockets.

In addition to Firefox 124, Mozilla released Firefox 115.9.0 ESR (extended support release) with security fixes. Firefox 115 is currently the only mainstream browser that supports Windows 7, 8, and 8.1 Mozilla plans to cut support for old Windows versions support in September 2024.

You can download Firefox 124 from the official website. To update an existing installation, head to Menu > Help > About Firefox. You can also continue using the browser as is and it will update itself automatically in the background.