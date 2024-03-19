Diablo IV, The Quarry, MLB The Show 24, and other games join Xbox Game Pass this month

Microsoft has unwrapped the second wave of games coming this month and early April to PC and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The new additions you can play today include Lightyear Frontier (in preview) and MLB The Show 24, and nine more games are coming in the next two weeks.

Here is the full list of new games for PC and Xbox Game Pass subscribers:

Lightyear Frontier (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)—Available today

(Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S)—Available today MLB The Show 24 (Cloud and Consoles)—Available today

(Cloud and Consoles)—Available today The Quarry (Cloud and Consoles)—March 20

(Cloud and Consoles)—March 20 Evil West (Cloud, Consoles, and PC)—March 21

(Cloud, Consoles, and PC)—March 21 Terra Invicta (PC)—March 26

(PC)—March 26 Diablo IV (PC and Consoles)—March 28

(PC and Consoles)—March 28 How Wheels Unleashed 2—Turbocharged (Cloud, Consoles, and PC)—March 28

(Cloud, Consoles, and PC)—March 28 Open Roads (Cloud, Consoles, and PC)—March 28

(Cloud, Consoles, and PC)—March 28 Ark: Survival Ascended (Cloud, Consoles, and PC)—April 1

(Cloud, Consoles, and PC)—April 1 F1 23 (Cloud)—April 2

(Cloud)—April 2 Superhot: Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)—April 2

Besides eleven new games, PC and Xbox Game Pass subscribers will soon be able to play Fallout 76: Americ's Playground DLC and The Elder Scrolls Online: Scions of Ithelia DLC. Both will arrive on March 26. As for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, they can also benefit from a few perks, such as Persona 3 Reload: Expansion Pass, Super Animal Royale Spring Perks Pack, and Smite Netherbeasts Perk.

Finally, Microsoft will soon remove some of the existing titles. On March 31, 2024, the service will lose How Wheels Unleashed, Infinite Guitars, and MLB The Show 23.

In case you missed it, you can check out the first wave of the March 2024 updates for the PC and Xbox Game Pass catalog here.

For those unfamiliar, Xbox Game Pass lets you access hundreds of games on PC, Xbox, and cloud for one monthly payment. All first-party titles from Microsoft are available in the subscription on day one, and Microsoft constantly refreshes the catalog with new titles. Xbox Game Pass is available in three tires, and you can subscribe starting at $9.99 per month.