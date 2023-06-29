Up to 90% off this week's Deals with Gold, feat Batman: The Telltale Series 1-5 and more

Every week, Microsoft and select publishers discount a number of titles for a weekly Deals with Gold sale. This week's discounts will remain valid now through July 3, 2023. Titles from Assassin’s Creed, Borderlands, Far Cry, and other franchises are available for substantially less.
Below, you'll find the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One games with their respective discounts. The deals and games marked with an asterisk are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members, so you'll need an active paid subscription for the additional discount.
- #Funtime | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- 1971 Project Helios | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- 8-Ball Pocket | Smart Delivery | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- A Plague Tale Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | DWG*
- Adventures of Chris | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Adventures of Pip | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- ADVERSE | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Aery – A Journey Beyond Time | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Agatha Knife | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Aggelos | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Allison’s Diary: Rebirth | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Almost There: The Platformer | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- American Fugitive | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- American Hero | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Anima: Gate of Memories | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Anima: Gate of Memories – The Nameless Chronicles | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Anno 1800 Console Edition – Deluxe | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 20% | DWG*
- Another Dawn | Smart Delivery | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Ara Fell: Enhanced Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Arcade Islands: Volume One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Arcade Spirits | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Ashen | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Ashen: Definitive Edition | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Origins | Xbox Game Pass | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | Smart Delivery | 75% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ragnarök Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Atlas (Game Preview) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Atom RPG Supporter Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Autonauts | Smart Delivery | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Aztech Forgotten Gods | Smart Delivery | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Baldur’s Gate and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Editions | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Ballotron | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Batman: The Telltale Series – The Complete Season (Episodes 1-5) | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Battle Brothers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- Beach Buggy Racing | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Hot Wheels Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Beat Me | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Beatbuddy: Tale of the Guardians | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Beholgar | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Beyond Enemy Lines 2 | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Beyond Enemy Lines – Remastered Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- BFF Or Die | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Big Pharma | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- BigChick | Smart Delivery | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Biomutant | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Borderlands 3: Bounty of Blood | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Guns, Love, and Tentacles | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Moxxi’s Heist of the Handsome Jackpot | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition | Smart Delivery | 85% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Borderlands 3: Psycho Krieg and the Fantastic Fustercluck | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass | Add-On | 70% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass 2 | Add-On | 40% | DWG*
- Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 70% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Braveland Trilogy | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Brawlout Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Brawlout Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Broken Lines | Smart Delivery | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II – Cross-Gen Bundle | Smart Delivery | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- CAN ANDROIDS PRAY: BLUE | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Caretaker Game | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Castlestorm II | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- CastleStorm – Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Cave Digger | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Checkers for Kids | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Chef’s Tail | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Chickens Madness | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Chivalry 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | DWG*
- Chivalry 2 Special Edition | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- Citadel: Forged With Fire | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- City of Brass | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Classic Snake Adventures | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- ClusterTruck | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus and Butterfly | Xbox Game Pass | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Colt Canyon | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Commandos 2 & 3 – HD Remaster Double Pack | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Cosmic Top Secret | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Crazy Trucks | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- Cruz Brothers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Cryogear | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- CUBERS: ARENA | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Cuccchi | Xbox One X Enhanced | 60% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Darksiders III | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Darksiders III – Blades & Whip Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- DE-EXIT – Eternal Matters | Smart Delivery | 20% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Dead Effect 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Deleveled | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Deployment | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Depth of Extinction | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Dicey Dungeons | Xbox Game Pass | 65% | DWG*
- Discolored | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Discovery Tour: Viking Age | Smart Delivery | 40% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Down in Bermuda | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Dreamfall Chapters | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Droid Trivia | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Dungeon and Gravestone | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Echo Generation | Smart Delivery | 45% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- ELEX II | Smart Delivery | 45% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- Evertried | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Falling Out | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Far Cry 3 Classic Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | DWG*
- Far Cry 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | DWG*
- Far Cry 5 | Xbox Game Pass | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Far Cry New Dawn | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- Far Cry New Dawn Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Fight’N Rage | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Finding the Soul Orb | Smart Delivery | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Flewfie’s Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- FLYING TIGERS: SHADOWS OVER CHINA | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- For Honor – Standard Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | DWG*
- Fort Triumph | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Freedom Finger | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Frightence | Smart Delivery | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel | Xbox Game Pass | 40% | DWG*
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 40% | DWG*
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Deluxe Edition Upgrade Pack | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Galacide | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | DWG*
- Gangsta Paradise | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Gem Smashers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Gnomes Garden 3 in 1 Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Gnomes Garden: Lost King | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Going Under | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Gorogoa | Smart Delivery | 70% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Gryphon Knight Epic: Definitive Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | DWG*
- Guacamelee! 2 | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Guacamelee! 2 Complete | Xbox Play Anywhere | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Hammerwatch | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Hard Reset Redux | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Harvest Moon: Light of Hope SE Complete | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Harvest Moon: Mad Dash | Xbox Play Anywhere | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Hazel Sky | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Heroes of Hammerwatch – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Hidden Through Time | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Version | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Hogwarts Legacy Xbox Series X|S Version | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Home Sweet Home | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Hunt: Showdown | Xbox One X Enhanced | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Cold Blooded | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Fear The Reaper | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Gold Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Lonely Howl | Add-On | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – Ronin | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – The Penitent | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunt: Showdown – The Trickshooter | Add-On | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Hunter’s Legacy | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Hyperdrive Massacre | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- HyperParasite | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Immortality | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | DWG*
- Immortals Fenyx Rising | Xbox Game Pass | 80% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Inertial Drift | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Infected Cowboys Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Spotlight Sale
- Infliction: Extended Cut | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Inside | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- INSIDE & LIMBO Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 1 Pass | Add-On | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Insurgency: Sandstorm – Year 2 Pass | Add-On | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Iris and the Giant | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Iris and the Giant Deluxe Soundtrack Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- It’s Kooky | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Jack ‘n’ Hat | Smart Delivery | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Journey of the Broken Circle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Jump King | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Spotlight Sale
- Jurassic Pinball | Smart Delivery | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Just Dance 2023 Ultimate Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | DWG*
- Just Die Already | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Kao the Kangaroo A Well Good Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Killing Floor 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Killing Floor 2 – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | DWG*
- Kine | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Kinect Mega Bundle: 4 in 1 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Kingdom Two Crowns | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Kona | Smart Delivery | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Krampus Kills | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- LA Cops | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Last Oasis (Game Preview) | Game Preview | 50% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- League of Enthusiastic Losers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- LEAP | Smart Delivery | 55% | DWG*
- LEGO Star Wars:The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 60% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- LEGO Worlds | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Life of Fly 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | DWG*
- Light Fairytale Episode 1 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Light Fairytale Episode 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Like No Other: The Legend Of The Twin Books | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- LIMBO | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Live by the Sword: Tactics | Smart Delivery | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- LoBlocks | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Lost Artifacts | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Lost Artifacts: Soulstone | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Lost in Random | EA Play | 80% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Lost Sea | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Lost Wing | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Mable & The Wood | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Magical Brickout | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Mahjong Adventure DX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Maneater | Smart Delivery | 65% | DWG*
- Maneater: Truth Quest Add-on | Add-On | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Marble Duel | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Digital+ Edition for Xbox One | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Marvel’s Midnight Suns Season Pass | Add-On | 25% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Mask of Mists (Xbox Series X|S) | Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Masters of Anima | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | DWG*
- Matchpoint – Tennis Championships | Legends Edition | Smart Delivery | 30% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Maximum Football 2020 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Meet Your Maker | Smart Delivery | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- Meet Your Maker: Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% | Spotlight Sale
- Metrico+ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Mighty No. 9 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Special Edition – Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross 4 – Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 4 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Morphite | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition | Smart Delivery | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Mothered – A Role-Playing Horror Game | Smart Delivery | 50% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- MotoGP 21 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- MotoGP21 – Xbox Series X|S | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Mulaka | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- MX vs ATV All Out | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- MXGP 2019 – The Official Motocross Videogame | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- My Memory of Us | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Neighbours Back From Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 40% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Neon City Riders | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- NeonLore | Smart Delivery | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Neverwinter Nights: Enhanced Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Nexomon: Extinction | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Next Up Hero | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Niffelheim | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Nine Parchments | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Norco | Xbox Game Pass | 50% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Off And On Again | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Ogre: Console Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- OmegaBot | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- One True Hero | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- One Word by POWGI | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Operation Zeta | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Orcs Must Die! 3 | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Orcs Must Die! 3 Bundle | Smart Delivery | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Out of the Box: Xbox Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Outbreak Gold Collection | Smart Delivery | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Outbreak Platinum Collection | Smart Delivery | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Outbreak Silver Collection | Smart Delivery | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Collection | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Spotlight Sale
- Outbreak: Lost Hope Definitive Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Definitive Collection | Smart Delivery | 20% | Spotlight Sale
- Overcooked! 2 | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Penarium | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- PixARK | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Pixel Soccer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Planescape: Torment and Icewind Dale: Enhanced Editions | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Planet Alpha | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Planet of the Eyes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Police Stories | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Port Royale 4 | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Portal of Evil: Stolen Runes | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Potata: Fairy Flower | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Primal Light | Xbox Play Anywhere | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Project Starship X | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Pumped BMX Pro | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | Spotlight Sale
- Pumpkin Jack | Xbox One X Enhanced | 67% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Rabbids Invasion : The Interactive TV Show | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | DWG*
- Rad Rodgers | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Railway Empire – Complete Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Raptor Boyfriend: A High School Romance | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Rayman Legends | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Re:Turn 2 – Runaway | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- reky | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Relicta | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Rememoried | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Remoteness | Smart Delivery | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- REZ PLZ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Riddled Corpses EX | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- RIDE 3 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- RIDE 3 – Gold Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Rise of Insanity | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- RoboPhobik | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Rogue Explorer | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Roundguard | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Roundout by POWGI | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Royal Roads | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Royal Tower Defense | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | Spotlight Sale
- Röki | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- S.W.A.N.: Chernobyl Unexplored | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Sable | Smart Delivery | 60% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Save Your Nuts | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Scorn | Xbox Game Pass | 45% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Secret Neighbor | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Serial Cleaner | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Signs of the Sojourner | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- SINNER: Sacrifice for Redemption | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Sixty Words by POWGI | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- SkateBIRD | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Slain: Back from Hell | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Smelter | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- SnowRunner – 3-Year Anniversary Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 35% | DWG*
- Solos | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Sophstar | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Soulstice | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 40% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Soulstice: Deluxe Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 35% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Source of Madness | Smart Delivery | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Spaceland | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- SpeedRunners | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S w/ Free Trial | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- SpellForce III Reforced | Smart Delivery | 40% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- SteamWorld Dig | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- SteamWorld Dig 2 | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Steel Rats | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- STONE | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Storm Boy | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Strategic Mind: Fight for Freedom | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Strike Force 2 – Terrorist Hunt | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- SturmFront – The Mutant War: Ubel Edition | Xbox Play Anywhere | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Subdivision Infinity DX | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Submerged: Hidden Depths | Smart Delivery | 50% | DWG*
- Sudden Strike 4 – European Battlefields | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Summer in Mara | Xbox Play Anywhere | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Summertime Madness | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Summertime Madness (Xbox Series X|S) | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Super Chicken Jumper | Smart Delivery | 30% | Spotlight Sale
- Super Time Force | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Superfidos | Smart Delivery | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Tacoma | Xbox Play Anywhere | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tales from the Borderlands | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 25% | DWG*
- Tank Brawl 2: Armor Fury | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Teacup | Smart Delivery | 40% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- The Artful Escape | Smart Delivery | 50% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- The Beast Inside (Console Version) | Smart Delivery | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- The Bridge | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- The Bureau – Hanger 6 R&D | Add-On | 80% | DWG*
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 85% | DWG*
- The Division 2 – Warlords of New York Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Enigma Machine | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- The Escapists & The Escapists: The Walking Dead | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Eternal Cylinder | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- The Forest Cathedral | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 50% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- The Journey Down: Chapter Three | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- The Journey Down: Chapter Two | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- The King’s Bird | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Quarry – Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 67% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- The Surge 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 75% | DWG*
- The Surge 2 – The Kraken Expansion | Add-On | 33% | DWG*
- The Telltale Batman Shadows Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Walking Zombie 2 | Smart Delivery | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- The Wild Eight | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | Spotlight Sale
- The Witcher 3: Hearts Of Stone | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt | Smart Delivery | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood And Wine | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Game of the Year Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- The Wolf Among Us | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- The Wreck | Smart Delivery | 20% | DWG*
- This War of Mine: The Little Ones | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Spotlight Sale
- Time Rift | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | DWG*
- TOHU | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Deluxe Edition | Optimized For Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands – Ultimate Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction | Smart Delivery | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Operator Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Tony and Clyde | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 67% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service | Xbox Game Pass | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Touchdown Pinball | Smart Delivery | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Trine: Ultimate Collection | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- True Survivors Bundle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 55% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Trüberbrook | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Tumblestone | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Tunche | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion | Xbox Game Pass | 65% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Twelve Minutes | Smart Delivery | 50% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Unichrome: A 1-bit Unicorn Adventure | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- UNO Ultimate Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 60% | DWG*
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Vampire’s Fall: Origins | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Velocity Noodle | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | DWG*
- War Tech Fighters | Xbox One X Enhanced | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Warframe: Angels of the Zariman Chrysalith Pack | Add-On | 45% | Spotlight Sale
- Warframe: Angels of the Zariman Emergence Pack | Add-On | 40% | Spotlight Sale
- Warframe: Twin Grakatas Jade Bundle | Add-On | 50% | Spotlight Sale
- Warframe: Veilbreaker Warrior Pack | Add-On | 35% | Spotlight Sale
- Watch Dogs 2 – Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 85% | DWG*
- Watch Dogs: Legion – Ultimate Edition | Smart Delivery | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Watch_Dogs | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | DWG*
- Way of the Hunter | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 33% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Way of the Hunter: Elite Edition | Xbox Series X|S (Optimized) | 33% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- We Are The Dwarves | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- We. The Revolution | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Weedcraft Inc | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 30% | DWG*
- What Remains of Edith Finch | PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 75% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- What The Dub?! | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Wheel of Fortune | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | DWG*
- White Noise 2 | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 50% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Wind Peaks | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 65% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Windbound | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | Xbox Game Pass | 25% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Digital Deluxe Edition | Smart Delivery | 25% | Visually Stimulating Sale
- Woodle Tree 2: Deluxe+ | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Worms W.M.D | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 80% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- Worse Than Death | Xbox One X Enhanced | 85% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
- Wreckfest | Xbox Game Pass | 60% | Achievement Hunter Sale
- WWE 2K23 Deluxe Edition | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 33% | DWG*
- XCOM 2 | Xbox One X Enhanced | 95% | DWG*
- XCOM 2: Digital Deluxe Edition | Xbox One X Enhanced | 90% | DWG*
- XCOM 2: Reinforcement Pack | Add-On | 80% | DWG*
- XCOM 2: Resistance Warrior Pack | Add-On | 60% | DWG*
- XCOM 2: War of the Chosen | Add-On | 90% | DWG*
- XCOM: Enemy Within | Xbox One Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Xenon Valkyrie+ | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 90% | Spotlight Sale
- Zero Strain | Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S | 70% | ID@Xbox Super Mega Sale
Xbox 360 Deals
Below are deals specific to the Xbox 360 console.
- Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood | Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- Call of Juarez: The Cartel | Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified | Backward Compatible | 85% | DWG*
- The Bureau: XCOM Declassified – Hangar 6 R&D | Add-On | 80% | DWG*
- XCOM: Enemy Within | Backward Compatible | 80% | DWG*
Many of the games are also backward compatible so you can play them on your Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.
Which titles are you interested in? Did you buy any? Let us know in the comments below.
