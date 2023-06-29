Microsoft Edge users now have 5GB of free built-in VPN

In addition to features that may raise an eyebrow or two at first glance, Microsoft Edge has many excellent tools that improve your browsing experience. Edge VPN (powered by CloudFlare) is one such feature, and, as the name implies, it is a straightforward one-click VPN service that can help you reclaim a bit of your privacy.

Until recently, Edge VPN offered only 1GB of free data, which is too little for modern browsing. Now Microsoft has confirmed that the default quota has been increased to a more comfortable level.

The updated Microsoft Edge Support documentation confirmed the change Edge Insiders spotted last month. The browser now offers 5GB of free data instead of the previous puny 1GB. However, you should keep in mind that Edge VPN requires signing in with a Microsoft Account, which, in turn, automatically enables sync:

A Microsoft account is required to access Microsoft Edge Secure Network to track the amount of Secure Network data is used each month. This data is required to provide 5GB of free Microsoft Edge Secure Network service and calculate when the data limit has been reached. Your Microsoft account identity is never shared with the service provider (Cloudflare) when connecting to Secure Network. Signing in to Microsoft Edge with a Microsoft account will also turn on sync. With sync, your browsing data is available across all signed-in versions of Microsoft Edge. You can sync your browsing history, favorites, settings, form fill data including addresses and more, passwords, extensions, open tabs, and collections.

It is also worth noting that Edge VPN is not an always-on solution. Microsoft positions it as an extra security measure when you visit an unsecured HTTP website or connect to an open Wi-Fi network. Therefore, a dedicated VPN service with unlimited traffic will be a much better option if 5GB is too little or if you want to use VPN for streaming services or browse from a specific location.