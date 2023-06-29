NVIDIA GeForce 536.40 WHQL driver adds RTX 4060 support, fixes HDMI display detection, more

NVIDIA is rolling out a new driver update just in time for the RTX 4060 launch. Version 536.40 is now available for download from the official website or the GeForce Experience app, and it brings support for the latest budget-friendly graphics card alongside several fixes and improvements.

What is new in NVIDIA GeForce 536.40 WHQL driver?

Driver 536.40 introduces support for the GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card. However, if you already have a GPU from NVIDIA and do not plan to upgrade, you will benefit from the following fixes and improvements:

Fixed Gaming Bugs: [Street Fighter 6] Corruption during the fight start cutscene when MFAA is applied [4147907] Fixed General Bugs: [Optix Denoiser] Addresses vignette effect that could appear on image border pixels.

Not able to detect external HDMI display from NVCPL after driver re-installed [4085941]

Like every NVIDIA driver release, version 536.40 contains several known issues:

Open Issues: Increase in DPC latency observed in Latencymon [3952556]

Applying GeForce Experience Freestyle filters cause games to crash [4008945] Issues not caused by NVIDIA Drivers: Under Windows 10, clone mode across graphics processors is handled by the Windows OS, and not by the NVIDIA driver. Consequently, there are no controls for cross-adapter clone mode in the NVIDIA Control Panel under Windows 10. Functionality of some display controls in the NVIDIA Control Panel may be affected if cross- adapter clone mode is enabled through the Windows Control Panel. In this case, use the Windows Control Panel to adjust display settings.

[Windows 10 Fall Creators Update][HDTV]: 12 bpc is automatically applied even on HDTVs that support only 8 bpc, resulting in a scrambled display. [2007663] To work around, open the NVIDIA Control Panel -> Change Resolution page, select “Use NVIDIA color settings,” then set the Output color depth to 8 bpc.

NVIDIA GeForce 536.40 supports the following graphics cards:

Desktop GPU Mobile GPU GeForce RTX 40 Series GeForce RTX 30 Series GeForce RTX 20 Series GeForce 16 Series GeForce 10 Series GeForce 900 Series GeForce 900M Series GeForce 700 Series GeForce 800M Series NVIDIA TITAN Series GeForce MX Series

You can download the latest NVIDIA GeForce driver from the official website or the GeForce Experience app. Full release notes are available here (PDF).