VIvaldi 6.8 is out with Mail 2.0, real-time memory usage, and other improvements

Vivaldi, a feature-packed Chromium browser for desktop and mobile platforms, received a big new update today. Version 6.8 is now available for download with a revamped mail client, real-time memory usage tracking, and other improvements.

From the official release notes:

In the new Vivaldi 6.8 on desktop, the built-in mail client sees a big update with prefetching for optimized search and mail preview. You also get a faster way to respond to emails. This update further includes real-time updates about tab memory usage, improvements to the address field, and more.

Vivaldi Mail 2.0 brings notable changes to the default settings in the client. Starting with version 6.8, Vivaldi Mail automatically downloads all your emails from the last 30 days. This change enables more efficient search and the preview of the first three lines of each email without the need to open it first.

Vivaldi is well-known for its extensive personalization, and with Mail 2.0, you can specify the prefetching period. It can be one month or all your emails. Just keep in mind that prefetching the entire mailbox will result in much heavier disk space use.

Another neat addition to Mail 2.0 is Quick Reply. At the bottom of each email pane, you will find a quick reply box so that you can respond to the email in no time. Finally, Vivaldi Mail now remembers up to 200 actions, allowing you to undo quite a lot of "oops" moments.

Although the biggest focus of Vivaldi 6.8 is its mail client, the latest update also contains some welcome improvements for the browsing experience:

Real-time memory usage: The built-in Memory Saver now displays precisely how much RAM each tab consumes, allowing you to track down those memory-inefficient tabs and terminate them quickly. Just hover the cursor over the tab to see the impact.

Break Mode: This mode lets you quickly unwind by mating audio and hiding everything on the screen. The resume button now "breathes" to simulate guided breathing and help you relax for a few minutes.

Workspaces Quick Commands: Select tabs, press F2 or Command + E and type "Create New Workspace."

Address Bar Updates: When typing the address of a website that is already open in another tab, Vivaldi will suggest you switch to that tab with a dedicated button.

Chrome Extensions Import: You can now import Chrome extensions from other browsers to Vivaldi.

You can find the complete changelog for Vivaldi 6.8 in the official blog post.