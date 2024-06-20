Samsung reportedly prepares new 990 EVO Plus and 9100 PRO SSDs

Samsung is working on new solid-state drives. Entries in the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) spilled the beans on two upcoming SSDs from the Korean giant. The drives in question are the 990 EVO Plus and the 9100 PRO.

The alleged Samsung 990 EVO Plus SSD could bridge the gap between the cheap 990 EVO model and the more expensive 990 PRO Series. A "Plus" variant of an SSD is not a new concept for Samsung. Previously, the company offered the Samsung 970 EVO Plus drive with slightly better specs than the non-plus variant. The upcoming 990 EVO Plus could provide faster speeds and higher capacities (the current 990 EVO tops at just 2TB) than its more affordable sibling, which currently costs $89.99 (1TB) and $139.99 (2TB).

Sadly, the spotted entries in KIPRIS do not contain any specific information, so one can only speculate about the details at this point.

While the 990 EVO Plus does not leave many question about what it is, the 9100 PRO is more of a mystery. Again, the KIPRIS database does not reveal much, but the 9100 PRO entry shares the same category with the 990 EVO Plus, which suggests that these two may be closely related.

With Samsung's PRO lineup now at 990, it makes sense for the company to show its next-generation PRO drive under a new name, and the 9100 PRO seems quite fitting. Also, Samsung might switch to a four-digit moniker for its first flagship PCIe Gen5 SSDs.

At this point, the only Gen 5 drive is the entry-level 990 EVO, which supports both PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0. However, unlike heavy hitters like Crucial's T705 or MSI's Spatum M580 with their 14GBps+ speeds, the 990 EVO peaks at just 5GBps. The alleged Samsung 9100 PRO could finally fix that and offers Samsung SSD fans a model with up-to-date performance.

Via SamMobile

