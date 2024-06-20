The Samsung CU8070 65-inch TV is available now for just £489.99, down over £500

If you’re in the UK and on the hunt for a TV, then you need to check out the Samsung CU8070 65-inch TV now. There are 14 pieces in stock, according to Amazon, and they can each be picked up for just £489.99 – while not marked as a deal, a price history website shows this model started at £999.99 in March 2023 and has steadily come down to its current low price of £489.99.

Aside from all the great features you can read about below, one of the best things about this TV is the SolarCell Remote that comes included. I don’t know about you, but I always seem to be replacing the small, fiddly triple-A batteries in my Fire TV remote. With the SolarCell Remote, however, you don’t need batteries anymore, as it charges via a solar panel on the back.

The highlights of this TV are as follows:

4K Ultra HD HDR Viewing With Dynamic Crystal Colour - Experience 64 times more colour than other televisions with our Ultra HD TV with Dynamic Crystal Colour, for a sharp LED image that dazzles you. Our television delivers over one billion shades.

Cinematic Object Tracking Sound & Samsung TV Q-Symphony - Jump right into the action with Samsung TVs. Our UHD TV comes with Object Tracking Sound for an immersive audio experience. Pair a Samsung Soundbar for the ultimate home entertainment audio.

Ultra HD TV & Gaming TV With Console Free Gaming Built-In - Save on a console with The Samsung Game Hub. Samsung TVs can connect instantly to Xbox Game Pass, Nvidia and more. Just connect a controller for instant console free gaming on your TV.

Smart TV Streaming & Alexa Built In - Watch iPlayer, Netflix, Prime and many more at the touch of a button with our Samsung TV. Also with Bluetooth, HDMI And WiFi connection, with multiple voice assistance, control has never been so easy.

Always Remember To Check The Label - Does your box say CU8000 on it? Not to worry, the CU8070 Smart 4K TV belongs the CU8070 class of TVs as an advanced model! They use the same style of box, but the CU8070 is a different TV. Check the Amazon Label.

As a Samsung TV, you know you’ll be getting a quality product, and with its starting at £1,000, it’s a fairly premium TV available at a much more affordable price despite being just a year old. Given that we hold on to televisions for a decade or more, what harm is one year? Especially when you’re saving more than half the price.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.