Windows 11 Dev Channel gets CD ripping in Media Player and a new Camera app

Ever since Windows 11 was out, Microsoft has regularly updated its various applications in Windows with the rounded corner theme that is associated with its new OS. Likewise, apps also have steadily been gaining dark mode or dark theme support.

The latest application to get these features is the Camera app in Windows 11 with version 2022.2206.20. Alongside the visual upgrade, it is also gaining QR core and barcode scanning.

Microsoft today is also releasing an update to its Windows 11 media player. Now, the player has the ability to rip CDs, something that can come in handy if you have a large CD collection and you wish to transfer all that data to some place else.

The full release notes for today's release is given below:

Camera (version 2022.2206.2.0) The Camera app has been updated to match the beautiful new look and feel of Windows 11. In addition to the existing support for camera, video, document, and whiteboard capture modes, we are excited to introduce QR code and barcode scanning as well. FEEDBACK: Please file feedback in Feedback Hub (WIN + F) under Apps > Camera. Media Player (version 11.2206.30.0) Back in March, we introduced CD playback support to Media Player. With the latest update, we are adding support for CD ripping as well. Supported formats in this release include AAC, WMA, FLAC, and ALAC.

These updates are rolling out to the Windows 11 Dev channel. You can find the official blog post here.