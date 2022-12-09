Microsoft updates Windows 11 Media player with a new helpful feature

Microsoft today released the latest Windows 11 build for Insiders flighting the Dev channel. The new build, 25262, fixes an issue in the Search that could probably annoy quite a few users. Aside from that, it also brings a welcome change to Widgets, though as usual, there are a ton of new and still unresolved bugs too. You can read about build 25262 in full details here.

Alongside those, Microsoft has introduced a new update to the Media Player in Windows 11. The latest update will now allow users to browse through folders inside the video library.

Media Player Update We are rolling out an update to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel for Media Player (version 11.2211.34.0 ) that brings the ability to browse through your video library by folder.

Microsoft is gradually rolling out new features to Windows 11 Media Player. In the previous update, the firm introduced the CD ripping feature, something that people with large CD collections may find useful.

