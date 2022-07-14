Android 13 gets final Beta update ahead of general release

Google typically tests upcoming major versions of Android with developers and public volunteers for a few months before it rolls out the update to its mobile OS generally. In the previous month, we received two updates for Android 13 Beta 3, and now, it's time for Beta 4. Android 13 Beta 4 is the final update in this channel ahead of the public release of the OS.

Android 13 already hit Platform Stability with Beta 3, and seeing that we are so close to general release, it's obvious that Google won't be introducing a bunch of new features in Beta 4. As such, this update only contains bug fixes and optimizations. App-facing system behaviors and APIs have already been finalized.

The focus for developers should now be to do some final testing to prepare for public availability of Android 13.

Similar to Google's recommendation with Beta 3's release, developers are encouraged to test runtime permissions for notifications, clipboard preview, and JobScheduler prefetch. Meanwhile, taskbar interaction, multi-window mode, compatibility mode adjustments, media projection, and camera preview should be tested on tablets and other large-screen devices.

As noted previously, this is the final Beta update for Android 13. While there is no concrete release date for general availability, Google will start rolling out Android 13 to the public within the next few weeks.