Prime Day 2022 Deals: Intel Core i5-12600KF desktop processor is 30% off today

The Intel Core i5-12600KF desktop processor is available at a special rate of $217.55 after an Amazon Prime Day discount of 30%. You can get this great deal today to save $93.70 while Prime members get free shipping on top of the discount.

Intel Core i5 processor extends enhanced functionality for demanding applications with its hyper-threading architecture. It comes with a LGA-1700 socket for installation on the PCB, 10 cores and 16 threads, and can be overclocked.

It offers support for PCIe Gen 5 and DDR5 for high-performance components such as memory and graphics. Thunderbolt 4 and Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6/6E (Gig+) enable the delivery of fast transfer speeds and connections to peripherals. Its latest performance hybrid architecture combines two core families into one CPU that allows for a seamless gaming experience.

The retail price of the 12th Gen Intel Core I5-12600KF desktop processor is $311.25, but you can get it for $217.55 after a 30% discount that saves you $93.70. Amazon Prime Day ends today, so grab as many deals as you can or head over to the dedicated webpage here to create your Amazon Prime account and enjoy a 30-day free trial if you do not have it already.

Our stories may contain affiliate links for products/apps where Neowin is paid an affiliate fee if you complete a purchase via those links.