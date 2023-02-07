This patch brings WSA and Android apps support to Windows 10

Some users consider Android apps support a solid incentive to upgrade from Windows 10 to 11. Windows Subsystem for Android makes it possible to run Android applications on almost all Windows 11-compatible computers without installing third-party emulating software (you still need to meet separate hardware requirements). Those interested in toying with Android software on Windows can now try Windows Subsystem for Android without migrating to Windows 11. A recently published third-party patch allows installing WSA on Windows 10 version 22H2 (build 19045.2311 and higher).

It is worth noting that installing Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 10 is not for the faint of heart. It requires getting some files from Windows 11 (a free VM from Microsoft can help you with that), lots of patching, registering, and tinkering.

You can try your luck with the project by following a guide published in the project's GitHub repository (via Liliputing).

Those willing to install WSA on Windows 10 should also remember that Microsoft will not provide any support, and nobody will be to blame for failed experiments or damaged data. For some customers, downloading Bluestacks or similar software will be a much better, no-risk option.

In case you missed it, Microsoft recently upgraded WSA to Android 13. The latest release is currently available to Windows Insiders.