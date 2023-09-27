Windows Subsystem for Android 2309 Preview is out with cer support and graphics improvements

Microsoft has released a new preview update for users testing early Windows Subsystem for Android releases. Version 2309 is now available with reliability and graphics improvements, .cer files support, a newer Chromium version, and Android 13 monthly security patches.

What is new in Windows Subsystem for Android 2309 Preview?

We've shipped an update for Windows Subsystem for Android™ on Windows 11 to the Windows Subsystem for Android™ Preview Program. This update (2309.40000.2.0) includes improvements to platform reliability and functionality improvements. Release Notes Platform reliability improvements

Updated Chromium WebView to version 117

Allow .cer files to be shared to Android

Graphics improvements

Android Geocoder APIs (Geocoder | Android Developers) provide valid data for all applications. Be sure to check the terms of use for using Bing Maps data. (Microsoft Software License Terms Microsoft Windows Subsystem for Android™ - Microsoft Support)

Android 13 Platform Updates If you are having issues with Windows Subsystem for Android™ – please file feedback via Feedback Hub under Apps > Windows Subsystem for Android™. For more information about troubleshooting and submitting feedback: Troubleshooting and FAQ for mobile apps on Windows.

To install the latest Windows Subsystem for Android Preview update, head to the Microsoft Store and check for updates. Alternatively, use a direct store listing link. Note that the update is currently available only to those who signed up for the Windows Subsystem for Android Preview program. Windows Insiders will get version 2309 later.

You can sign up for the WSA Preview Program from the Microsoft Learn website. Before proceeding, ensure your computer meets device requirements that include a minimum of 8GB of RAM, a solid-state drive, and Virtual Machine Platform support. Although there are unofficial hacks that let you run Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 10, the program is officially supported only on Windows 11.