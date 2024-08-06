OpenAI's GPT-4o-2024-08-06 model now available via the Azure OpenAI Service

Last month, OpenAI announced its newest frontier model update named GPT-4o-2024-08-06. This updated model comes with support for Structured Outputs in the API to ensure that model-generated outputs will exactly match JSON Schemas provided by developers. Along with the Structured Outputs API, OpenAI also reduced the pricing of its APIs for developers.

Today, Microsoft announced that the GPT-4o-2024-08-06 API is now available in all US regions and Sweden Central as part of Global and Regional Standard deployments. Microsoft is also matching the price set by OpenAI for this newest model. Inputs are priced at $2.50 per 1 million tokens, and outputs are $10.00 per 1 million tokens. With this pricing, the newest model API is 50% cheaper for input tokens and 33% cheaper for output tokens. Developers using the GPT-4o-2024-05-13 model should manually switch to this newest model for new improvements and reduced pricing. Microsoft has no plans for automatic upgrades to the new model.

Structured Outputs in the GPT-4o-2024-08-06 API will be available in the following two forms:

User-defined JSON Schema: This option allows developers to specify the exact JSON Schema they want the AI to follow, supported by both GPT-4o-2024-08-06 and GPT-4o-mini-2024-07-18.

More Accurate Tool Output ("Strict Mode"): This limited version lets developers define specific function signatures for tool use, supported by all models that support function calling, including GPT-3.5 Turbo, GPT-4, GPT-4 Turbo, and GPT-4o models from June 2023 onwards.

Microsoft highlighted the following as the key benefits for developers when using Structured Outputs in the GPT-4o-2024-08-06 API:

Consistent Data Formats: Outputs adhere to a defined JSON Schema, minimizing the need for manual post-processing.

Flexible Tool Integrations: Supports specific function signatures, enabling precise outputs for tool integrations.

Streamlined Application Development: Simplifies the creation of data payloads, enhancing the overall user experience.

With improved features and lower costs, the GPT-4o-2024-08-06 update represents a significant step forward for developers seeking to leverage AI capabilities in their applications. This release is likely to accelerate the adoption of AI-powered tools and services across various industries.