Take a look at the Pixel 8a product page before Google officially launches it

We have almost all the information about the upcoming mid-range smartphone from Google, the Pixel 8a. Multiple leaks have surfaced on the internet about the Pixel 8a, revealing the price of the device, the different colors it will launch in, the design of the phone, and the features that you can expect from it.

Now, fresh leaks coming from Evan Blass reveal a bunch of screenshots from an alleged Google Pixel 8a product page. The images show off the device's design, colors, and features. With no surprise, the Pixel 8a's hardware and features shown in the images match all that we have heard.

The leaked Pixel 8a product page images include machine-translated text over them. So, the product page is not from an English-speaking country's website. Check out the images below:

Gallery: Google Pixel 8a Product page leaked

The screenshots confirm the Google Pixel 8a will be powered by the Tensor G3 chipset. It will come with Gorilla Glass 3 support, wireless charging, an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, 24 hours of battery life (up to 72 hours with battery saving), and a matte back.

One of the prominent features that these screenshots confirm is the support for seven years of security updates, which has already been revealed in earlier leaks. The leak also shows that the Pixel 8a will come with features such as Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, and Best Take camera mode as well.

The leaked product page of the Google Pixel 8a also mentions support for Google One VPN, three months of YouTube Premium, six months of Fitbit Premium, and three months of the Google One Premium 100GB plan.

According to previous leaks, the Pixel 8a will rock a 6.1-inch 120Hz OLED display with a peak brightness of 1,400 nits, good for harsh sunlight usage. The phone is speculated to be offered in 128GB and 256GB storage options. The Pixel 8a is expected to be officially unveiled at the Google I/O event 2024, scheduled for May 14.