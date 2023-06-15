You may be able to get a few bucks from a Google privacy court settlement

Several months ago, Google decided to settle a long-standing class action lawsuit that was first filed way back in 2010. The lawsuit alleged that Google had stored the search info from users and sold it to third parties. In the end, Google decided to settle this case for $23 million, although it did not have to admit to any wrongdoing on its part.

Today, the law firm in charge of this case for the plaintiffs set up a website where people named in the case can get their share of the $23 million. If you lived in the US, and if you used Google Search and clicked on a link in that search "on or between October 25, 2006 and September 30, 2013" you are eligible to receive a part of this settlement.

There are four ways you can proceed. First, you can simply fill out the online forms on the site and then wait to see if you get some money. If you go that route, you can choose to get a check in the mail the old-fashioned way. You can also receive a pre-paid MasterCard, or you can have the money sent to you digitally via PayPal, Vemno, or other services. You have until July 31 to go this route.

You can also do nothing at all. In that case, you won't receive any money. You can also indicate you want to be excluded. If that's the case, you still won't receive money but you can still be part of the case against Google if any additional lawsuits are filed. Finally, you can challenge the lawsuit and ask for it not to be approved.

At the moment, if the case does go through as planned, the site says each person might get about $7.70. Of course, that amount could go up or down depending on how many people decide to join in the settlement. A hearing for the final approval of the case will be held on October 12, 2023. If it is approved, we would expect the settlement money to be sent out soon afterward.

Via: WQAD