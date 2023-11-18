Weekend PC Game Deals: Free Half-Life, returning bundles, cozy indies, and more

Weekend PC Game Deals is where the hottest gaming deals from all over the internet are gathered into one place every week for your consumption. So kick back, relax, and hold on to your wallets.

We start off with a classic freebie that just received a fresh coat of paint. Celebrating the 25th anniversary of the original Half-Life, Valve has pushed out a major update to its debut creation. Alongside it, the company also made the game free to claim through the weekend.

The update restores cut content, CD-exclusive levels from magazines, new graphics settings, native wide-screen support, new multiplayer maps, and more. Find the details here.

The Half-Life giveaway is currently live on Steam, with it slated to go back to being a paid game after November 20.

Meanwhile, three whole gaming bundles appeared out of Humble this week. Each bundle has multiple tiers to select from as well, letting you pick out games for cheaper depending on your budget and preferences. Let's start with the returning one.

The Warner Bros. bundle from a couple of weeks ago has reappeared with limited stock remaining, offering games like the Arkham Trilogy, Back 4 Blood, Gotham Knights, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, its sequel, and more for $15.

As for new bundles, the Roguelikes collection has Barony, Dead Estate, Wall World, Lumencraft, Cryptark, and others for $13 for the whole lot. Meanwhile, the Chinese indie developers-focused bundle comes in at $16 for the highest tier, and it touts well-received games like Let's School, My Time at Portia, Eastern Exorcist, and Unheard.

Going back to giveaways, the Epic Games Store's freebie train brought two games to keep this week. The offer includes copies of Surviving the Aftermath and Earthlock.

Published by Paradox, Surviving the Aftermath offers a post-apocalyptic strategy game where you build a colony, send out parties to gather dwindling resources, and hopefully try to restore civilization. Next, Earthlock comes in as an RPG inspired by classic 90s adventures featuring tough combat and a fantasy setting. As expected, you unite a band of heroes to save the world in this indie title.

Both games are free to claim on the Epic Games Store until Thursday, November 23. Deliver Us Mars is coming up next as the freebie on the same date.

We start the Free Events section with Victoria 3, as Paradox offers up its latest grand strategy experience to try out for the weekend. If managing a 19th century empire isn't your cup of tea, F1 23 is there for racing fans. Even VR support is included for headset owners.

Next, Railroads Online has open-world track and station building, multiplayer goods transportation, and even sandbox sessions in single player mode. Lastly, the crowd-funded space RPG Star Citizen is currently having a free fly event for sci-fi enjoyers, find details here.

Big Deals

Alongside the usual weekend promotions, there is a sale festival going on for cozy indies, Half-Life franchise sales, Arkane Studios discounts, and more.

Keep in mind that the Steam Autumn Sale is right around the corner, slated to kick off on November 21. While currently discounted games are highly unlikely to feature even lower prices during it, many other games will join the sales club when the promotion begins.

With all that out of the way, here's our handpicked list of big deals for this weekend:

DRM-free Specials

On the DRM-free sales side of things, the GOG store currently has major promotions running for Ziggurat-published titles as well as Czech and Slovak games much like on Steam. Here are some highlights:

Keep in mind that availability and pricing for some deals could vary depending on the region.

That's it for our pick of this weekend's PC game deals, and hopefully, some of you have enough self-restraint not to keep adding to your ever-growing backlogs.

As always, there are an enormous number of other deals ready and waiting all over the interwebs, as well as on services you may already subscribe to if you comb through them, so keep your eyes open for those, and have a great weekend.