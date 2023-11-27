Cyber Monday: Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 for Mac now 77% off

Today's highlighted deal comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where you can save 77% off a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021.

This bundle is for families and small businesses who want classic Office apps and email. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. A one-time purchase installed on 1 Mac for use at home or work.

Lifetime license for MS Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, & OneNote

One-time purchase installed on 1 Mac for use at home or work

Instant Delivery & Download – access your software license keys and download links instantly

Free customer service – only the best support!





Microsoft Office Home & Business 2021 includes:

Microsoft Office Word

Microsoft Office Excel

Microsoft Office PowerPoint

Microsoft Office Outlook

Microsoft Office Teams

Microsoft Office OneNote

System Requirements

macOS: Supported by the three most recent versions of macOS processors

Minimum 4 GB RAM

Minimum 10 GB Hard Disk Space

Important Details

ONE-TIME PURCHASE INSTALLED ON 1 MAC

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Access options: desktop

Full versions

No subscriptions – no monthly/annual fees

Version: 2021

Updates included

Here's the deal:

A lifetime of Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 normally costs $219.99, but this deal can be yours for just $49.99, that's a saving of $169. For full terms, specifications, and license info please click the link below.

Get this deal for just $49.99 until 12/03 @11:59 PM

Although priced in U.S. dollars, this deal is available for digital purchase worldwide.

