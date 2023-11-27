Destiny 2: The Final Shape is offically delayed by Bungie until June 4, 2024

In August, developer Bungie announced that the next paid expansion pack for its sci-fi shooter Destiny 2 would launch on February 27, 2024. A couple of months later, it was revealed that Bungie laid off as many as 8 percent of its employees. Reportedly revenues from Destiny 2 had fallen 45 percent below previous expectations.

Rumors hit the internet that due to the layoffs, and the need to help improve Destiny 2 to try to bring former players back, Bungie would delay the release of The Final Shape expansion. Today, the developer confirmed that the launch date for The Final Shape has been pushed back to June 2, 2024.

In a blog post, Bungie stated:

We know you’re eager to get your hands on The Final Shape. In that sense, delays aren’t fun. For our part, we are excited to have the extra time needed to bring our vision for The Final Shape to life for all of you. We’re looking forward to sharing much more in April, including all-new gameplay, to showcase the significant content additions currently in development

Bungie plans to release a free content update, Season of the Wish, starting tomorrow, November 28. It added that while most of the new story and content for this free season will run through February 2024 it will continue to add new content right up until the launch of The Final Shape expansion.

In February 2024, Destiny 2 players can also look forward to some other new in-game content, such as weekly progression-based quests called Wishes. It added:

Then, beginning in April, we’re delivering a two-month content update available to everyone called Destiny 2: Into the Light, which will prepare players for their Guardian’s journey into the Traveler.

Some time in May, Bungie also plans to release three new PvP maps for Destiny 2 players.