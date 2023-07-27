Get a free $50 Amazon gift card and watch band with Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 preorder

This week, Samsung announced a number of new products as part of its latest Galaxy Unpacked event. That included the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic smartwatches. You can go ahead and preorder them right now, but if you get them from Amazon, you will get a couple of extras at no additional charge.

If you decided to purchase the smartwatch from Amazon before preorders end on August 11, you can get a free fabric watch band. More importantly, you get a free $50 Amazon gift card to go along with your smartwatch purchase.

This will be a physical gift card that will be sent to you separately from when you receive the Galaxy Watch 6. The amount on the card will never expire.

The Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic will be the first smartwatches sold with Google's latest smartwatch operating system, Wear OS 4. Both of the new models come in 1.3-inch and 1.5-inch display models and both have an Exynos W930 Dual-Core 1.4GHz processor, along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

The new display on the smartwatches can go up to 2,000 nits of brightness, allowing them to be useable even in direct sunlight. The new Galaxy Watches also have a host of new fitness software features. The price for the Galaxy Watch 6 begins at $299.99, while the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic prices start at $399.99.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.