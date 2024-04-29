Want Galaxy S24+? Samsung, Amazon have a deal today on both 256 and 512GB

Earlier this year, Neowin reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and we were quite impressed with it and it managed to score a 9 out of 10. We also published a dedicated piece that showcased the photo-capturing performance of the device.

If you want to get your hands on something like that, today, Samsung and Amazon are offering the Galaxy S24+ at a great price and both the 256GB and the 512GB variants are discounted (buying links at the end of the article)

The key spec details, including for the camera, processor, memory, storage, battery, OS, and more, of the Samsung Galaxy S24+ are given below:

6.7-inch QHD+ ,Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display , Super Smooth 120Hz refresh rate (1~120Hz) , Vision booster

12MP Ultra-Wide Camera, 50MP Wide Camera, 10MP Telephoto Camera, 12MP Front Camera

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform (in US) | Samsung Exynos 2400 for Galaxy (Outside US)

12GB of RAM, 256GB, 512GB of storage

4,900mAh battery, Wired Charging, Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Wireless PowerShare

Android 14 with One UI 6.1, 7 years of software and OS updates

75.9 x 158.5 x 7.7mm, 197g (mmWave) / 196g (Sub6)

IP68 water resistance

If you like what you see, you get the phones from the links below. Since this deal is at Amazon US, the S24+ will pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3:

SAMSUNG Galaxy S24+ Plus Cell Phone, 512GB AI Smartphone, Unlocked Android, 50MP Camera, Fastest Processor, Long Battery Life, US Version, 2024, Onyx Black: $969.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $1,119.99)

SAMSUNG Galaxy S24+ Plus Cell Phone, 256GB AI Smartphone, Unlocked Android, 50MP Camera, Fastest Processor, Long Battery Life, US Version, 2024, Onyx Black: $849.99 (Amazon US) (MSRP: $999.99)

If these don't interest you, you can also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, or Newegg US to see if you find some great deals that we missed. You can also go visit the Deals section of our articles to see if there's something you fancy.

As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases.