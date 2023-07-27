Paradox's The Sims rival "Life by You" hit with a 6-month delay

The Sims fans looking for an alternative life simulator will have to wait a while longer to get their hands on the latest attempt. Life by You developer Paradox Tectonic announced today a shift in the early access launch schedule, with a six-month delay hitting the game.

Unveiled in March, Life by You was heading in for a September 12, 2022, release on PC. Now, the game has a March 5, 2024 release planned for its early access debut. Studio general manager Rod Humble, who has previously worked on The Sims and Second Life titles, announced the news today in a new developer update video, which can be seen below:

As for the reasoning behind the delay, the studio says it needs more time to act on the feedback it has received from the community and modding partners. Using the additional months, Paradox Tectonic plans to enhance the animations, lighting, character models, and assets to lift up the visuals. The developer says it will also deliver a UI overhaul, more intricate mod tools, as well as a smoother early access launch with fewer bugs.

Italian and Portuguese will also be added as supported languages in addition to the originally planned English, French, German, and Spanish.

Fans will be receiving an extra piece of content to make up for the six-month delay as well. Dubbed the Night Club Vibe Pack, it will contain nightclub-themed furniture for use in houses and businesses. Weekly development update videos will also be continuing on the studio's YouTube channel.

Life by You's March 5, 2024 launch will see it land on Steam and the Epic Games Store, with a 12-month early access period planned for it. Paradox added that the Epic Games Store pre-orders will automatically be refunded due to the delay, and fans will have to redo the orders to receive the pre-purchase benefits.