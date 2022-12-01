Deal

Late BlackFriday deals: Seagate 8TB 14TB 18TB CMR NAS HDD still selling at amazing prices

Those shopping around for computer parts these days must be having a pretty good time compared to the situation two years ago. That's because there have been some generally excellent deals throughout most PC parts thanks to sales on the occasion of Black Friday as well as Thanksgiving 2022. We have been covering these deals on graphics cards, processors, as well as storage components like CMR hard disks for NAS, and also external HDDs from WD. Speaking of CMR hard disks, there are a few more deals out there that are still live (buying links below).

Seagate Exos 14TB

The deals come in the form of Seagate Exos enterprise grade conventional magnetic recording (CMR) drives which are extremely good for heavy duty usage. Get them at the links below:

