NAS, Plex lovers will love these Seagate 16TB 18TB CMR hard disk (HDD) limited time deals

In our hunt for the best daily deals for our readers, we recently covered an AMD RX 6750 XT deal, a GPU priced at Nvidia RTX 3060 level while delivering RTX 3070 performance, and for those looking at more powerful options, it's great to know that both AMD and Nvidia premium-tier cards have started selling at MSRPs (some even under). However, if GPUs don't interest you and you'd rather be looking at something like CMR hard disk drives (HDDs) then both Seagate are currently having great discounts on a couple of models (buying links below).

The deals are on Seagate IronWolf Pro models which are based on Conventional Magnetic Recording (CMR) technology making them ideal fo heavy duty use cases like NAS, Plex media servers, among others. Get them at the links below (they are both Sold & Shipped by Newegg items):

Although we generally also post Amazon links, we did not notice any better deals than the ones from Newegg above. Still, you can browse Amazon too via this link just in case we missed out.

If external portable hard disks are what interests you, head over to this article which has got some Seagate and WD drives. In case it's something else you are looking for, you can browse through Amazon US, Newegg US, or Amazon UK to see if you find some great deals.

