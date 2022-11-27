CyberMonday 2022: Best Seagate Toshiba 6TB 8TB 18TB CMR NAS hard drive (HDD) UK deals

Those shopping around for computer parts these days must be having a pretty good time compared to the situation two years ago. That's because there have been some generally excellent deals throughout most PC parts thanks to sales on the occasion of Black Friday as well as Thanksgiving 2022. We have been covering these deals on graphics cards, processors, as well as storage components like CMR hard disks for NAS, and also external HDDs from WD.

However, while we generally cover deals based in the US, today, we are covering deals in the UK, where Seagate and Toshiba CMR disks are selling at enticing prices (buying links below). These comprise the Toshiba X300 high-performance HDDs, the N300 ones, which are designed for NAS specifically, as well as Seagate Exos, which are also designed for enterprise-grade usage.

Get them at the links below:

Seagate Exos X18, 18 TB CMR 3,5", Hyperscale SATA 6 Gb/s, 7.200 RPM, 512e: £299.99 (Amazon UK)

Toshiba N300 8TB NAS 3.5" CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 256 MB Cache: £173.51 (Amazon UK)

Toshiba N300 6TB NAS 3.5" CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 256 MB Cache: £133.01 (Amazon UK)

Toshiba X300 6TB NAS 3.5" CMR SATA 6 GB/s 7200 RPM 256 MB Cache: £115.38 (Amazon UK)

