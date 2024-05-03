When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Gamers who paid $100 for the Redfall Bite Back edition are waiting for the promised DLC pack

Neowin · with 0 comments

redfall

Just over a year ago, developer Arkane Austin and publishers Bethesda Softworks and Microsoft released the heavily promoted vampire-themed shooter Redfall for the Xbox Series X|S and the PC. However, the reviews were mixed and players were not enthusiastic about the game after launch.

Indeed, Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer later said "there is nothing more difficult for me than disappointing the Xbox community" and pledged that the company would "revisit our process" when it came to evaluating and testing a game before its launch.

Before its release, Microsoft promoted a special $99.99 Redfall Bite Back edition. Among other things, it was supposed to give its buyers access to a Hero Pass, which would deliver additional DLC content after the launch of the game. The DLC is supposed to offer "two future heroes" at some point.

However, Redfall has received little in terms of new content updates to the game since its original release in May 2023. Specifically, Arkane Austin has rolled out three updates. One was released in June 2023 with a number of bug fixes and improvements. The second patch was launched in October which added the Performance Mode for the Xbox version along with a long list of fixes and improvements.

The last patch was released in November, which added a new weapon among the bug fixes. At that time the patch notes stated:

We're continuing development of The Hero Pass and we're excited to share more about Redfall's new heroes and other updates later next year.

Six months after that patch, there's been no word from Arkane Austin, Bethesda Softworks, or Microsoft about when or even if Redfall will get those promised new heroes. As Kotaku points out, even the game's official X account has not seen a new post in a month. Perhaps we will learn more about Redfall during the Xbox Games Showcase on June 9.

Report a problem with article
A Microsoft logo on a grey background with a padlock icon in a circle on the right
Next Article

Microsoft officially says it is "making security our top priority" from now on

lords of the fallen
Previous Article

Lords of the Fallen rumored to be coming to Xbox Game Pass later this month

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment