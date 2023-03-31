Save 97% on a lifetime 10TB Degoo Premium Backup Plan on World Backup Day

Stay secure with backup from Degoo and never worry about losing your files. Ever.

Today is World Backup Day, and a friendly reminder to think about backing up your data. That's why we've highlighted a deal that comes via our Apps + Software section of the Neowin Deals store, where for only a limited time , you can save 97% off a Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan.

Everyday computer users are juggling huge amounts of data, so it makes sense that you're taking care of that data responsibly. Degoo is AI-based cloud storage that helps you rediscover your best photos. With Degoo you get 15TB of supremely secured backup space from which to manage and share files with awesome simplicity. With high-speed transfers from a database that offers more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, and Google Drive combined, you'll love how easy it is to keep tabs on all of your valuable data. Store, re-experience and share your best moments with premium cloud storage for your mobile phone, tablet, and web browser.

Send files easily to friends via email or link

Backup up to 15TB of data under ultra-secure 256-bit AES encryption

Replicate your backup as you perform it, giving you extra peace of mind

Perform backups to all of your devices

Get more backup space than Dropbox, OneDrive, & Google Drive combined

Keep your backup automatically up to date thanks to automatic file change detection

Here's the deal:

The Degoo Premium: Lifetime 10TB Backup Plan normally costs $3,600, but it can be yours for just $99.99 for a limited time, a saving of $3,500.01 (97% off). For specifications, and license info please click the link below.

There are other sized plans to choose from at the link below all at discount.

Although priced in U.S. dollars, this deal is available for digital purchase worldwide.

