Apple updates iTunes for Windows with new iPad Air and Pro support

Apple is rolling out a new update for iTunes on Windows. Although the app is no longer present in modern macOS versions, it is still available on Microsoft's operating systems, namely Windows 10 and 11.

Can someone show Apple what a modern Windows laptop looks like?

According to MacRumors, the latest release, version 12.13.2, delivers support for the newly introduced 11 and 13-inch iPad Air with the M2 processor and the 11 and 13-inch iPad Pro with the M4 processor.

Despite releasing new iTunes updates relatively frequently, Apple is slowly walking away from the iconic media manager. Windows 11 users can access much more modern apps for Apple services, such as Apple Music, Apple TV, and iCloud. They all use modern Windows frameworks with a sleek user interface optimized for Windows 11's aesthetics.

Of course, iTunes is not just for playing movies and music. It allows iPhone and iPad owners to manage their devices, backup data, flash software, and more. However, you can do all of that through the new Apple Device app, which is also available in the Microsoft Store.

Note that Apple's new apps for Windows may not work well with iTunes side-by-side, so you gotta use either of them and uninstall the other one.

If you like doing Apple stuff the old way on your Windows machine, head to the official website or the Microsoft Store to get the latest iTunes version. As of right now, iTunes for Windows supports Windows 10 and Windows 11. Windows 7 is no longer supported, but you can get older iTunes versions on the official website if necessary.