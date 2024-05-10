Google's Find My Device network reportedly expanding outside US and Canada

It appears that Google's Find My Device network has started rolling out to some users outside the US and Canada. At least two Android users have posted on social media that they were able to get a taste of Google's Find My Device network, according to Android Authority's Mishaal Rahman.

One of the users, based out of Japan, shared a screenshot of the feature on Monday. This was followed by multiple screenshots from the UK-based X user @willza3, revealing they got an opt-in message to join the network and set up devices.

hey @MishaalRahman, looks like Find My Device is rolling out in the UK. just got this on my Pixel 8 pic.twitter.com/1wceUyX9tB — will (@willza3) May 9, 2024

Google introduced its Find My Device Network during the Google I/O 2023 developer conference. The company announced last month that its crowdsourced network is rolling out to Android devices "around the world, starting with the US and Canada."

The launch was delayed as Google waited for Apple to bake unknown tracker alerts into iOS. There were inconveniences and lawsuits after the launch of AirTag as bad actors were able to repurpose Apple's Bluetooth tracker as a stalking device.

While there hasn't been an official word from the company, these are among the first user reports of the Find My Device network expanding to other regions. Rahman suspects it could be possible that Google pushed the service to these users accidentally or the company is moving too slowly with hopes of identifying potential hiccups before the global rollout.

Find My Device brings offline tracking to Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro so that the devices can be found through the network even when powered off. Google confirmed it will bring the functionality to other Android phones as well.

Moreover, several third-party headphones and Bluetooth-enabled trackers are findable through Google's network. One of the device makers Pebblebee told Rahman that its Bluetooth trackers will launch globally "as early as May 27," suggesting the full rollout of the Find My Device network should complete before the end of May.

Source: Android Authority