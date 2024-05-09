Obsidian and Microsoft's game Pentiment has won the prestigious Peabody Award

Perhaps the most prestigious award that one can get in the media and entertainment industry in the US is the Peabody Award. It first launched in 1941 as part of an effort by the National Association of Broadcasters to create an award that would be considered to be as respected as the Pulitzer Prize for honoring literary works and print journalism.

Since the first Peabody Awards were named, it has expanded its categories beyond its initial radio awards to include TV, streaming shows and movies, and more recently "interactive and Immersive" games and projects. Today, it was announced that Pentiment, the 2022 medieval-themed adventure RPG game from developer Obsidian and publisher Microsoft, has won a Peabody Award for that "interactive and Immersive" category.

In the press release announcing all of the winners, the Peabody Awards had this to say about Pentiment:

Pentiment starts with an unusual premise: an illuminated manuscript artist, and later the daughter of his friend the town printer (an artist herself), must solve a series of mysterious murders that occur over a 30-year period in a small Bavarian town run by the local Catholic Abbey during the early years of the Protestant Reformation. With great historical accuracy, the game intricately weaves period art and print styles into its visuals while delving into the region’s political, economic, and spiritual landscapes, and examining the gender, class, and ethnic dynamics of this period of European history.

The actual awards will be given out on June 9 in Los Angeles. Ironically, that's also the date and location for Microsoft's 2024 Xbox Games Showcase.

After launching for the Xbox and PC platforms in 2022, Microsoft released Pentiment earlier this year for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles and the Nintendo Switch console. Obsidian's next game is the fantasy RPG Avowed that is due out later in 2024.