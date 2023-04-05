Save big money today on Kingston RAM 32GB, 64GB and 128GB products

Sometimes adding more RAM to your gaming PC will result in a bigger performance boost than adding in a new CPU or GPU. Right now, Kingston is selling many of its RAM upgrade modules for a big discount on Amazon.

That includes the Kingston Fury Beast 64GB RAM (two 32GB sticks) with DDR5 and 4,800 MHz support. It's available for $213.57, or much less than its normal $251.72 MSRP.

You can also get the Kingston Fury Renegade 32GB RAM (two 16GB sticks) with DDR5 and 6,400 Mhz support, and support for RGB lighting, for $176.51 on Amazon. That's compared to its normal $213.11 price tag.

Here are some other Kingston RAM products that are discounted on Amazon today.

