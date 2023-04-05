Microsoft is testing Bing Image Creator in the Edge sidebar

Microsoft added Bing Image Creator inside Bing Chat a couple of weeks ago. It also created a stand alone site for the AI generated art maker. Now it looks like Microsoft might expand the reach of Bing Image Creator to its Edge browser, specifically its sidebar.

We are trying this new tool on Edge sidebar: Bing Image Creator. The thesis is: generate the image and insert it right into whatever you happen to be editing. We have a pretty high usage bar for the icons there, if engagement is not stellar, we'll move it behind the plus sign. pic.twitter.com/ATRzUjae9y — Mikhail Parakhin (@MParakhin) April 5, 2023

In a Twitter post this morning, Mikhail Parakhin, Microsoft's head of Advertising and Web Services, stated they are testing Bing Image Creator in the Edge sidebar. He stated that it could be used to create art, and then insert it into "whatever you happen to be editing." He posted an image showing a "vintage computer" image that was placed inside Outlook.

Parakhin stated that if this new feature doesn't get a lot of use, it could still be moved "behind the plus sign", However, this seems to be a very nice addition to the Edge sidebar so hopefully it will be added to the public version soon.

Microsoft released Bing Image Creator with some pretty hard guardrails for content. Indeed, it refused to make an image based on the word "Bing" early in its public release. Parakhin stated at the time that this was done "to be on the safe side at launch." He posted earlier today that it is "rapidly improving - it is much better than when we first released it."