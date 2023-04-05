No Man's Sky gets new ship class, Xbox visual upgrades, corrupted planets and more

It was only February when Hello Games shipped its massive Fractal update to No Man's Sky, but already, another major content drop is here. Dubbed the Interceptor Update, it adds a twist to the Sentinel drones that have been policing the universe, a fresh type of planet to explore, and there's good news for Xbox players.

Players are now able to find crashed Sentinel Interceptor starships in the wild to repair and add to their fleet. These come with a unique vestigial cockpit design as well as a new planetary flight model. The ships also tout unique technologies as upgrades to improve their behavior.

At the same time, some heavily fortified Sentinel planets have become corrupted worlds. These dangerous environments have upgraded robotic guardians to defeat, such as "heavily-armored semi-arachnid machines", drones with flamethrowers and grenade launchers, and more. Those who are brave enough to venture in can get corrupted resources, find abandoned encampments to explore the story, and possibly even run across an Interceptor to claim.

Xbox console players will also find the game looking better than before. Hello Games is utilizing dynamic resolution scaling and AMD's FSR 2.0 upscaling tech to improve visual fidelity. This will be most noticeable during spaceflight, per the studio. Read the full patch notes at the bottom of the announcement page here.

The No Man's Sky Interceptor update is now available across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Game Pass, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch systems.