The new Steam Best of 2023 feature shows which games made the most money this year

As we get closer to the end of the year, Valve has posted a new feature on its Steam digital PC game store. The Best of Steam - 2023 lists don't show the best reviewed games on the service, but rather which games made the most money between January 1 and December 15.
Valve does not offer specific revenue numbers for the games in its library, but rather groups them into categories like Platinum (the highest), Gold, Silver and Bronze. For the top selling games on Steam, the Platinum list included 12 games (in no particular order)
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Apex Legends
- Starfield
- Lost Ark
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Baldur's Gate III
- Sons of the Forest
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, III and Warzone
- DOTA 2
- PUBG Battlegrounds
- Counter-Strike 2
- Destiny 2
For the best selling new games on Steam in 2023, the list is a bit different
- Starfield
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Baldur's Gate III
- Sons of the Forest
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- Remmant 2
- EA Sports FC 24
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- Cities Skylines II
- Resident Evil 4 remake
- Street Fighter 6
- Payday 3
The best selling games that were available, at least in part of 2023, in early access include:
- Baldur's Gate 3
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Against the Storm
- Ready or Not
- Marvel Snap
- Everspace 2
- Sun Haven
- Dave the Diver
- Farlight 84
- Demonologist
- My Time at Sanrock
- Wartales
The best selling games that ran on Valve's Steam Deck portable gaming PC in 2023 are
- Dave the Diver
- Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Baldur's Gate III
- Starfield
- Vampire Survivors
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Resident Evil 4 remake
- Half-Life
- Elden Ring
The best-selling Steam VR games in 2023 are:
- Bone Lab
- Blade and Sorcery
- Gorilla Tag
- Ghosts of Tabor
- Boneworks
- Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2
- Into the Radius
- Beat Saber
- VTOL VR
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
- Pavlov
- Half-Life: Alyx
Don't forget that the Steam Winter Sale, with discounts on thousands of games, is still going strong and will keep going until January 4, 2024.
