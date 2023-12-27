The new Steam Best of 2023 feature shows which games made the most money this year

As we get closer to the end of the year, Valve has posted a new feature on its Steam digital PC game store. The Best of Steam - 2023 lists don't show the best reviewed games on the service, but rather which games made the most money between January 1 and December 15.

Valve does not offer specific revenue numbers for the games in its library, but rather groups them into categories like Platinum (the highest), Gold, Silver and Bronze. For the top selling games on Steam, the Platinum list included 12 games (in no particular order)

Cyberpunk 2077

Apex Legends

Starfield

Lost Ark

Hogwarts Legacy

Baldur's Gate III

Sons of the Forest

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, III and Warzone

DOTA 2

PUBG Battlegrounds

Counter-Strike 2

Destiny 2

For the best selling new games on Steam in 2023, the list is a bit different

Starfield

Hogwarts Legacy

Baldur's Gate III

Sons of the Forest

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

Remmant 2

EA Sports FC 24

Star Wars: Jedi Survivor

Cities Skylines II

Resident Evil 4 remake

Street Fighter 6

Payday 3

The best selling games that were available, at least in part of 2023, in early access include:

Baldur's Gate 3

Disney Dreamlight Valley

Against the Storm

Ready or Not

Marvel Snap

Everspace 2

Sun Haven

Dave the Diver

Farlight 84

Demonologist

My Time at Sanrock

Wartales

The best selling games that ran on Valve's Steam Deck portable gaming PC in 2023 are

Dave the Diver

Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt

Cyberpunk 2077

Baldur's Gate III

Starfield

Vampire Survivors

Hogwarts Legacy

Grand Theft Auto V

Resident Evil 4 remake

Half-Life

Elden Ring

The best-selling Steam VR games in 2023 are:

Bone Lab

Blade and Sorcery

Gorilla Tag

Ghosts of Tabor

Boneworks

Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted 2

Into the Radius

Beat Saber

VTOL VR

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR

Pavlov

Half-Life: Alyx

Don't forget that the Steam Winter Sale, with discounts on thousands of games, is still going strong and will keep going until January 4, 2024.