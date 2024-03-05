Amazon Prime members can save $80 if they buy two Echo smart speakers with promo code

If you are a member of Amazon Prime, there's an interesting promotion that you might be interested in checking out. Prime members can take advantage of a limited-time digital code that will shave a bunch of money off the purchase of two fourth-generation Amazon Echo smart speakers.

Normally the Echo is priced at $99.99 on its own. However, if you are a Prime member and you get two of the speakers, and then put in the digital promo code ECHO2PK at checkout, you can cut the total price of that bundle by $80. That means the total price of two Echo speakers will be $119.98, or 40 percent off the $199.99 combo.

If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, the good news is that the retailer is still offering access to the service free for the first 30 days, with the option to cancel that trial at any time, so pretty much anyone can check out this offer.

The Amazon Echo includes a 3-inch neodymium woofer and dual front-firing 0.8-inch tweeters for its room-filling audio. You can use it to stream music from all the major services, and its Alexa digital assistant can let you use voice commands for info about news, weather your calendar, and more. The speakers can also serve as a hub to help control your smart home devices. Finally, the speakers come in four color choices: Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue.

Two 4th Gen Amazon Echo smart speakers for $119.98 for Prime members ($80 off MSRP with digital code "ECHO2PK"﻿)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

