You can still get the Amazon Echo Pop speaker for a low price plus a smart bulb for free

The Amazon Echo Pop has been discounted for some time for just $17.99, which is a huge $22 discount from its normal $39.99 MSRP. However, you can also purchase the Echo Pop at the exact same price, and get a smart color bulb bundled with it for free.

Yep, you can get the Echo Pop in Lavender Bloom, Charcoal Black, Midnight Teal, or Glacial White color for $17.99 and get a Sengled Smart Color Bulb at no additional cost. That's a massive $41.99 discount compared to buying each device separately at their normal MSRPs.

The Amazon Echo Pop is a compact smart speaker made for bedrooms and small rooms in the house. You can use Alexa to give it voice commands to stream music from, for example, Amazon Music Ultimate, or you can have it set up so it can give you info on the weather, the latest news, and more. It is also great to help control any smart devices via Alexa voice commands like lights, cameras, and others.

The Sengled Smart Color Bulb generates 800 lumens but uses only 9 watts. You can connect it to your Wi-Fi router on the 2.4GHz band. and then link it up to your Echo Pop speaker and the Alexa app. You can use voice commands to turn it on or off or use the Alexa app to do the same.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.