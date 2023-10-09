Lots of Samsung monitors are at all-time price lows including the 49-inch Odyssey OLED G9

With just a few hours away before Amazon's two-day Prime Big Days sales event begins Tuesday, October 10, we are seeing some big discounts on certain tech items already. That includes new price lows for many of Samsung's PC monitors

That includes the Samsung Odyssey OLED G9 49-inch ultrawide curved monitor. It's at an all-time low of just $1,399.99 at both Amazon and at Samsung's website. That's a big $800 discount from its launch price earlier this year of $2,199.99.

The 32:9 aspect ratio of the ultrawide display means that users are getting the equivalent of two QHD displays at once with its 5,120 x 1,440 resolution.

Also, the 1800R curvature of the display offers a more immersive experience while playing games. It also has a fast 240Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms response time. It supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for stutter-free gaming.

The OLED monitor, with its support of DisplayHDR True Black 400, offers deep blacks and vivid colors for playing games, streaming videos, or just getting some work done. It has the Neo Quantum Processor Pro inside to analyze each frame on the display so you get the best possible image.

The monitor comes with Samsung's Smart TV OS for streaming free, premium, and live TV. It also comes with Samsung's Gaming Hub that lets you stream games via services like NVIDIA GeForce Now, Amazon Luna, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate where you will be able to play Starfield on its huge monitor without the need for a PC.

That's not the only Samsung gaming PC monitor that's currently at an all-time low price. Take look at some of the other choices you have:

