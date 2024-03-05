Get this Samsung 49-inch curved gaming PC monitor for a new all time low price of $899.99

Samsung is holding a big sales week for many of its products on Amazon and that includes discounts on its PC monitors. Right now, you can get the 2024 edition of its Odyssey G9 ultrawide gaming monitor for an all-new low price.

The 2024 Samsung Odyssey G9 gaming PC monitor is available for $899.99 at Amazon. That's also a big $400 discount from its $1,299.99 MSRP.

The LCD monitor has a huge 5,120 x 1,440 resolution with an ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio. The monitor also has a 1000R curved design, which allows it to give gamers a more immersive experience while playing games.

The screen has a 240Hz refresh rate and a 1ms (GtG) response time which should also make playing games a better experience. It supports AMD Freesynce Premium Pro, which means games should experience almost no graphical tearing or stuttering on the screen.

The monitor offers up to 1,000 nits for its peak brightness, along with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio., It supports VESA DisplayHDR 1000 so you will get a high-end dynamic color experience.

You can connect two video sources to the screen and watch them both side by side with the monitors Picture-By-Picture mode. It also supports Picture-in-Picture so you can focus on one screen while another can be resized to a smaller image, up to 25 percent of that screen. It has two HDMI ports, a Displayport, and two USB ports.

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

