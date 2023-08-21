Adam Mosseri, head of Instagram, says Threads for the Web is close

Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram and Threads, has revealed that Threads for the Web is close to arriving. Once enabled, this could mean that you won’t have to go onto your phone to write comments, like, or share comments.

In the same post, he said that foldable support isn’t going to be ready for quite a while. Specifically, he said that the web version would arrive ‘long before foldable support’ and that they are ‘not working on foldables.’

With some X users unhappy with the changes billionaire owner Elon Musk is making, Meta has looked to steal users away from X to its Threads platform which is a bit similar to Twitter, though, not a perfect replacement.

According to one report, just this month from The Guardian, Threads usage was down to just 576,000 active users in August from 2.3 million in early July. Unlike platforms like Mastodon and Bluesky, Meta managed to pull in a whole bunch of celebrities to join Threads but given the stats, it doesn’t look like this was enough.

The two ways that companies seem to be able to get a successful social network is by having them grow naturally like in the case of Facebook or MySpace, or to acquire one which has already grown naturally like X or WhatsApp. Calls to abandon Facebook, historically, and X more recently always seem to have limited success.

If Threads is able to maintain some influential personalities on its platform and can get features rolled out quickly to get it to near feature parity with X, then it could grow its appeal to more users. The launch of the web version will be a major step in this direction as X is already available on the web.

Let us know what you think about this news in the comments. If you have left Threads, will the web version get you to come back?