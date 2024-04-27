Get Amazon's eero Max 7 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router at a new low price in one, two, and three packs

We saw the first home network wireless routers with the newest and fastest Wi-Fi hardware begin to ship out several months ago. They have also been the most expensive routers you can buy. While they continue to be on the high end in terms of costs, we have seen some of them go down in price after they have launched.

The latest example is the Amazon eero Max 7 mesh router, which is currently priced at $509.99. That's the lowest price for this router since it was first announced in September 2023. That's $90 off its normal $599.99 MSRP.

In addition, the two-pack eero Max 7 is priced at an all-time low of $979.99, or $170 off its $1,149.99 MSRP. The three-pack version is at its lowest price of $1,444.99, or $255 off its $1,699.99 MSRP.

The Amazon eero Max 7 by itself offers download wireless speeds of up to 4.3 Gbps for wireless speeds and can support connecting up to 200 devices in your home network at once. You also have two 10 Gbps Ethernet ports for an even faster wired connection for your game console, or your PC. It also has two 2.5 Gbps Ethernet ports.

One of these mesh routers can cover up to 2,500 feet, but if you buy the two-pack, you can increase that wireless coverage up to 5,000 square feet, and the three-pack expands the wireless signal by up to 7,500 square feet.

This Amazon deal is U.S.-specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.