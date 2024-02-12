After photos from the battlefield, Musk denies that SpaceX is selling Starlink to Russia

On Sunday, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk denied any ties to the Russian market, commenting on media reports that Kremlin-led troops use Starlink devices along the active front to connect to SpaceX’s fast satellite internet.

First mentions of Starlink in the hands of Russian soldiers started circulating on social media during the past week, Defense One reported. On X (Twitter), several photos of Starlink terminals on alleged Russian positions and in the hands of Russian volunteers appeared along with the claims that the Kremlin is buying SpaceX’s devices with activated accounts through a third-party in Dubai.

The Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate confirmed that the Russians now have Starlink terminals at the front.



“Yes, cases of use of these devices by Russian occupiers have been recorded. This is beginning to become systemic,” said the department’s press representative Andriy… pic.twitter.com/JzOAgPkMV9 — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 11, 2024

Ukrainian intelligence later confirmed to the local news agency RBC-Ukraine that it has evidence of the Russian possession of Starlink devices along the front line. Andrii Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, added that the use of Starlink by Russians “is beginning to take on a systemic nature”, confirming previous reports that the Kremlin is able to get its hands on more and more of SpaceX’s terminals.

“A number of false news reports claim that SpaceX is selling Starlink terminals to Russia. This is categorically false. To the best of our knowledge, no Starlinks have been sold directly or indirectly to Russia,” Elon Musk commented on X.

Previously, the company ensured that Starlink services were not active in Russia and they never marketed or shipped Starlink to locations in Russia. However, it was previously reported months ago that some Russian stores indeed offer Starlink terminals. “If Russian stores are claiming to sell Starlink for service in that country, they are scamming their customers” claims SpaceX.

The company also confirmed there are no official third-party intermediaries, resellers, or distributors of Starlink in Dubai.

However, official statements don’t dispute the fact that Russians might indeed use Starlink along the front line. The service is inactive in Russia and parts of Russia-occupied Ukraine, while – as Stralink’s official availability map confirms – it is available in other parts of the attacked country where the Russian military is present.

Starlink denies that it is used in Russia or sold by an intermediary in Dubai, but what that statement omits is that the accusations are not about the usage in Russia but by usage of the Russian military which operates in Ukraine.



Even the Starlink Availability map shows that… https://t.co/rKWKlUUhf8 pic.twitter.com/xBmXDe8EyJ — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) February 10, 2024

“If SpaceX obtains knowledge that a Starlink terminal is being used by a sanctioned or unauthorized party, we investigate the claim and take actions to deactivate the terminal if confirmed,” the company said. However, it is unknown how difficult it is to distinguish such illegitimate use of Starlink equipment from the terminals in possession of the Ukrainian military, volunteers, and citizens.

SpaceX’s consumer satellite internet service played a key role at the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia into Ukraine in March 2022. Crucially, it helped the Ukraine military keep its communications links running and defend itself from the early pressure and stayed an important part of the military toolkit ever since.

Later on, the service also helped restore the heavily damaged cellular infrastructure, so the civilians impacted by the war could stay in touch with their families and friends.

At first, Elon Musk provided the Starlink to the Ukrainian military free of charge, later the company won a contract from the Pentagon to provide services in Ukraine, although the details of the contract remain unknown.