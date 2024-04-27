75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV is selling at its lowest price on Amazon

Today, the 75-inch Hisense A6 4K UHD Smart Google TV is selling at its lowest price on Amazon after a 29 percent discount on its original MSRP, which saves you a huge $201. So, you may want to buy this Smart TV for yourself and upgrade your home entertainment experience while stocks last.

The Hisense A6 Smart TV delivers an immersive viewing experience with its 3840 x 2160 4K UHD resolution. With 8.3 million pixels and a full array LED backlight, content potentially appears clearer and sharper while its AI UHD Upscaler enhances non-4K content to near 4K quality.

For gaming enthusiasts, Game Mode Plus optimizes the TV's performance with a 60Hz panel, variable refresh rate, and auto low latency mode, promising a responsive gaming experience. Furthermore, with preset configurations tailored for sports content, Sports Mode enhances your sports viewing experience by automatically adjusting settings to optimize motion and color.

With two USB ports and three HDMI ports capable of delivering 4K content at 60Hz, including HDMI 1 with eARC support, this TV offers versatile connectivity options for integration with various devices and peripherals.

In addition, Google TV integration brings together a range of entertainment options from various apps and subscriptions, organizing content based on your preferences and offering a tailored entertainment experience.

75-inch Hisense A6 Series 4K UHD Smart Google TV (with Alexa Compatibility, Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Sports & Game Modes, Voice Remote, Chromecast Built-in (75A6H)): $498 (Amazon US)

This Amazon deal is U.S. specific, and not available in other regions unless specified.

