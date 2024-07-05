Apple iPhone 16 Pro could feature a 5x optical zoom previously exclusive to Max models

We are fast approaching the launch of the much-awaited Apple iPhone series, which includes the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Rumors have been pouring in about the iPhone 16 series, one suggesting that the MagSafe rings are getting thinner. There is also a strong rumor that this year's standard iPhone 16 will come with a vertical camera module.

The iPhone 16 Pro is speculated to feature a huge camera sensor, and the lineup would feature a dedicated camera hardware button. Well, we might have the reason for that huge camera sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro. According to the latest report, the iPhone 16 Pro is expected to move from the 3x optical camera to the 5x optical camera, previously exclusive to the Max models.

As per a supplier report via Digitimes, the iPhone 15 Pro Max's periscope zoom camera, which features 5x optical zoom and 25x digital zoom, could allegedly be coming to the iPhone 16 Pro model. The report speculates that Apple is going to expand the use of periscope lenses in the iPhone 16 lineup.

Apple has allegedly picked a Taiwanese lens module manufacturer Largan Precision and Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) to be the primary supplier of the periscope lens for the iPhone 16 Pro models. Notably, this is the same company that supplied periscope lenses for the iPhone 15 Pro Max launched last year.

Although there isn't much clarity, the expansion of the usage of periscope lenses in the upcoming iPhone 16 models suggests that the iPhone 16 Pro is moving away from the 3x optical zoom lens to a 5x zoom lens.

This year, rumors are hot that the iPhone 16 models will feature the thinnest bezels on any smartphone. This resulted in one more rumor that claimed that the iPhone models would offer more screen real estate.

Recently, it was reported that Samsung would be supplying its latest M14 OLED panels for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models that would offer better lifespan and performance. Apple is also quite optimistic about this year's iPhone 16 lineup and expects sales of over 100 million units.