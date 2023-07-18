Augmented reality Space Invaders title celebrates original game's 45th anniversary

Google has partnered with game developer TAITO to bring SPACE INVADERS: World Defense to Android and iOS devices to celebrate 45 years since the original SPACE INVADERS came out. The new game uses augmented reality so you can stop the Space Invaders in the real world.

According to Google, the invaders spawn from buildings and rooftops, hide behind structures, and hover in the sky. It’s the job of gamers all around the world to work together to ‘save the planet’.

You can view the trailer for the game below:

Similar to Niantic games where you have to walk places, SPACE INVADERS: World Defense invites you to explore neighbourhoods to discover new SPACE INVADERS and score points by defeating them. You can unlock power-ups, compete with friends, and share achievements on social media.

To accompany the launch of the new game, Google Arts & Culture has published a new feature on its website detailing the evolution of SPACE INVADERS since it was created in 1978.

Explaining how the game was built, Google said:

‘The game is powered by our ARCore and Geospatial API, using the player’s immediate surroundings as well as nearby buildings, landscapes and other architectural elements to design engaging levels in the real world with AR and on the screen only with 3D. The immersive gameplay adapts to the player's real world, including location, time and local weather.’

If you’re interested in playing this reimagined version of SPACE INVADERS you can grab it from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for Android and iOS devices. With the game being an augmented reality title, you’ll want to make sure your phone is a bit decent otherwise you may have trouble playing it.

Let us know in the comments, are you a SPACE INVADERS fan and will you be downloading this new game?