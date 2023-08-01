Snap launches the Lens Creator Rewards scheme for AR lens makers

One of the most important aspects of social media platforms that consumers don’t see, is the compensation that creators are paid for using their talents to enhance the platform. To compensate its content creators, Snap has just launched the Lens Creator Rewards scheme for augmented reality (AR) lens makers.

In an FAQ, the company said that the program is just a pilot scheme and that it will run as long as the company decides. In its current form, it sounds like just one creator (this wasn’t made very clear) will be selected each month to earn up to $7,200 based on the level of engagement in the United States, India, and Mexico - the payout will vary based on its performance.

While Snap is watching those three countries to measure performance, creators from the following countries can join the program:

Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Jordan, Korea (the Republic of), Kuwait, Libya, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands (the), New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Oman, Palestine, Philippines (the), Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States.

Lens creators that want to join need to visit the Lens Studio to find out if they’re eligible. Creators who do submit Lenses and qualify for a reward will get a push notification inside Snapchat and will receive payment through Snap’s partner Hyperwallet.

The move by Snap could encourage lens creators to submit even more entries in an effort to win a reward. It could also attract the attention of those who haven’t even started creating for the platform at all.

Overall, it should lead to a better choice of lenses for users as creators will be submitting more and better lenses than before. Keeping its content appealing is important for Snap as it looks to gain and retain new customers of Snapchat+.

Source: Snap