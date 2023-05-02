ChatGPT has created a new app sector, with European developers taking the lead

ChatGPT has sparked a growing industry of AI chat apps, with Europe at the forefront. According to a recent study by App Radar, since their launch in November 2022, these innovative apps have garnered an impressive 23.6 million downloads from the Google Play Store. Recently, Call Annie has hit the App Store and gained traction. While OpenAI is yet to start working on GPT-5, GPT-4 is taking over the show.



The study identified 40 AI chat apps with over 10,000 users that utilize ChatGPT or similar technology. Europe emerged as the global leader in this nascent sector, with 14 of the apps originating from the continent and boasting a collective 8 million downloads, representing 34% of the entire market. The Americas and Asia were home to nine and seven AI chat apps, respectively, with download figures of 2.7 million and 7.4 million. Additionally, eight apps with 5.2 million downloads had an undetermined country of origin.

Thomas Kriebernegg, co-founder and managing director of App Radar, is astounded by the growth of this new sector. He credits the media's fascination with generative AI and the widespread belief that ChatGPT is a groundbreaking technology. The cooperation of developers and a passionate public in Europe drives the growth of this sector.

Kriebernegg notes that European consumers are generally more willing to experiment with new technology compared to other regions, as evident in the higher usage numbers for Fintech apps and solutions in the UK compared to the US. This cultural disposition offers European app developers an advantage in expanding their consumer base at a faster pace before venturing into new territories.



Among European countries, Turkey stands out as a promising contender, with four apps, including the top three, accounting for 5.9 million downloads. With a flourishing development ecosystem, a vibrant mobile gaming hub, regulations that favor startups, and a growing list of tech successes such as Getir have the potential to become a powerhouse in this segment. However, turning this early advantage into a profitable ecosystem will undoubtedly be a challenging task.

Source: The Next Web