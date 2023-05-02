Citing paid study, Microsoft says it saved over a million dollars with Windows Autopatch

Microsoft released its May 2023 Windows Autopatch earlier today. The tech giant says that the latest release is its most "impactful" update as it brings a lot of improvements and changes related to OS quality, feature and security updates, policy alerts, and more.

Microsoft also adds that the impact of Autopatch was felt on resource management too as it saved a lot of time, money and effort since it adopted the cloud auto-patching path. Citing a commissioned report about the matter dubbed "New Technology: The Projected Total Economic Impact Of Windows Autopatch", the tech giant claims that enterprises can save around 50-95% of their efforts thanks to Windows Autopatch.

According to Forrester's Projected Total Economic Impact study released last month, enterprises can expect to save spend 50% to 95% less effort on feature updates.

When we go into a bit more detail, the key findings reveal that Microsoft has apparently saved over a million dollars with its approach, $848 thousand in efficiency gains, and close to $500 thousand on on-premises infrastructure. There are also a couple of unquantified benefits. The full breakdown is given below:

KEY FINDINGS Quantified projected benefits. Savings of $848,000 in efficiency gains for the patching team.

80% efficiency gain for IT teams in reporting compliance regarding patching.

13 percentage point increase in patch success rate, reduced disruptions to end users, and reduced number of help desk tickets.

Savings of nearly $470,000 from reduced use of prior solutions and on-prem infrastructure. Unquantified benefits. Improved security posture.

Shift in decision-making for patching to Microsoft.

In case you are interested, you can find the full report at this link (PDF).