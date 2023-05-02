Windows 11 restores its Steam share, climbs to all-time high of 33%

Last month, Valve's monthly Hardware & Software Survey on Steam showed a grim picture for Windows 11: according to the report, Microsoft's latest OS dipped from 30% to 22% in one month. There were no apparent reasons to explain such a massive user exodus, so one may guess that was due to the survey's participation rules. Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for April 2023 are now available, showing the complete opposite: Windows 11 reclaimed its lost points and is now at its all-time high.
Disclaimer: Participation in the survey is optional and is not offered to all users. The primary goal is to provide a platform average picture and help developers tailor their games and technology investments. The survey is never 100% accurate.
According to Valve, in April 2023, Windows 11 gained 10.98%. Such a radical boost helped the OS reach its highest market share of 33.39%. Windows 10 remains number one with a 61.21% share, which lost 12.74 points compared to the previous month. Combined, Windows 10 and 11 hold 94.6% of all Steam customers who agreed to participate in the survey.
- Windows 10 64-bit - 61.21% (-12.74)
- Widnows 11 - 33.39% (+10.98)
- Windows 7 64-bit - 1.28% (+0.22)
- Windows 8.1 64-bit - 0.31% (+0.11)
- Windows 7 - 0.08% (+0.03)
Now to the hardware side of the report, which, similarly to operating systems, is all over the place:
|Steam Hardware Survey - January 2023
|Processors
|Intel
|AMD
|Microsoft
|67.14$ (-9.04)
|32.84% (+9.04)
|0.03% (+0.01)
|Physical Cores
|6 cores
|4 cores
|8 cores
|33.49% (-12.29)
|27.7% (+6.76)
|19.6% (+1.15)
|Memory
|16GB
|8GB
|32GB
|5.19% (-4.73%)
|19.35% (+6.66%)
|16.1% (-6.31)
|Graphics Cards Models
|NVIDIA GTX 1650
|NVIDIA GTX 1060
|NVIDIA RTX 3060
|5.98% (+2.02)
|4.84% (-2.85)
|4.51% (-5.93)
|Graphics Cards Memory
|8GB
|6GB
|4GB
|27.9% (-4.26)
|19.23% (-3.17)
|14.13% (+5.9)
|Display Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|2560 x 1440
|1366 x 768
|64.52% (+0.24)
|12.49% (-8.23)
|
5.28% (+2.04)
You can find more information on the Steam Hardware & Software Survey page.
