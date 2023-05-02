Windows 11 restores its Steam share, climbs to all-time high of 33%

Last month, Valve's monthly Hardware & Software Survey on Steam showed a grim picture for Windows 11: according to the report, Microsoft's latest OS dipped from 30% to 22% in one month. There were no apparent reasons to explain such a massive user exodus, so one may guess that was due to the survey's participation rules. Steam Hardware & Software Survey results for April 2023 are now available, showing the complete opposite: Windows 11 reclaimed its lost points and is now at its all-time high.

Disclaimer: Participation in the survey is optional and is not offered to all users. The primary goal is to provide a platform average picture and help developers tailor their games and technology investments. The survey is never 100% accurate.

According to Valve, in April 2023, Windows 11 gained 10.98%. Such a radical boost helped the OS reach its highest market share of 33.39%. Windows 10 remains number one with a 61.21% share, which lost 12.74 points compared to the previous month. Combined, Windows 10 and 11 hold 94.6% of all Steam customers who agreed to participate in the survey.

Windows 10 64-bit - 61.21% (-12.74) Widnows 11 - 33.39% (+10.98) Windows 7 64-bit - 1.28% (+0.22) Windows 8.1 64-bit - 0.31% (+0.11) Windows 7 - 0.08% (+0.03)

Now to the hardware side of the report, which, similarly to operating systems, is all over the place:

Steam Hardware Survey - January 2023 Processors Intel AMD Microsoft 67.14$ (-9.04) 32.84% (+9.04) 0.03% (+0.01) Physical Cores 6 cores 4 cores 8 cores 33.49% (-12.29) 27.7% (+6.76) 19.6% (+1.15) Memory 16GB 8GB 32GB 5.19% (-4.73%) 19.35% (+6.66%) 16.1% (-6.31) Graphics Cards Models NVIDIA GTX 1650 NVIDIA GTX 1060 NVIDIA RTX 3060 5.98% (+2.02) 4.84% (-2.85) 4.51% (-5.93) Graphics Cards Memory 8GB 6GB 4GB 27.9% (-4.26) 19.23% (-3.17) 14.13% (+5.9) Display Resolution 1920 x 1080 2560 x 1440 1366 x 768 64.52% (+0.24) 12.49% (-8.23) 5.28% (+2.04)

You can find more information on the Steam Hardware & Software Survey page.