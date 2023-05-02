Google Pixel 7a now has an official launch date, and it's sooner than you think

Google Pixel 7a leaked color | Source: OnLeaks & MySmartPrice

Smartphone leaks have become pretty standard these days, but Google is one company that really struggles to keep devices under wraps. As a result, the giant often impassively reveals products — like the Pixel Tablet — several months before they hit the shelves. Some others which do not get officially revealed are spoiled by leaks, and the Google Pixel 7a is no different.

The Pixel 7a's design and specifications have long been uncovered. But now, we have the first official confirmation from Google, and it reveals the launch date. The confirmation comes from Google India in the form of a teaser on its official Twitter handle, which reveals the launch date of May 11.

How to show excitement without shouting? Asking for a friend



Coming to @Flipkart on 11th May. pic.twitter.com/il6GUx3MmR — Google India (@GoogleIndia) May 2, 2023

This doesn't exactly come as a surprise because rumors in the past have pointed to the Pixel 7a's launch aligning with the Google I/O 2023 conference, scheduled for May 10. Even without these rumors, the launch timing would have been easy to guess, given that past Pixel a-series devices have all been revealed at the annual developers' conference.

It is highly probable Google will officially reveal the device at Google I/O on May 10, while the Indian launch will happen the next day owing to the time difference between India and Mountain View, California, which is the venue for the in-public event.

Google Pixel 7a leaked specifications

As for the specifications of the Pixel 7a, there is not much for Google to reveal that we don't already know. The Pixel 7a is said to be powered by a Google Tensor G2 chip which also drives the last year's Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro smartphones.

In terms of design, it will resemble the Pixel 7 (as well as the Pixel 6a) and bear two rear-facing cameras placed on a horizontal island raised above the body. Despite the older design, we may see new colors, including sky blue and salmon or coral pink, draping the Pixel 7a.

Pixel 7a leaked coral pink/red color | Source: EvLeaks

Pixel 7a leaked coral blue color color | Source: OnLeaks

Besides minimal changes in design over the predecessor, the Pixel 7a will receive a 64MP primary sensor, which is a destined upgrade over the dated 12MP sensor seen on five generations of the Pixel series besides the Pixel 6a. It will be complemented by a 12MP ultrawide-angle sensor on the back.

As per tipster Yogesh Brar on Twitter, the Pixel 7a will also be upgraded in other areas, including 8GB RAM and a 6.1-inch OLED display, now with a 90Hz refresh rate compared to the Pixel 6a's 60Hz panel. Meanwhile, battery and charging speeds stay the same at 4,400mAh and 20W charging.

All the upgrades will lead to a higher-than-usual price for the a-series device. The Pixel 7a is rumored to be priced at $450, higher than the Pixel 6a's $399 price tag. Another leak also hints the Pixel 7a will be the last affordable Pixel, as Google now appears to realign its energy towards the more premium Pixel foldable, which is expected to be unveiled alongside the 7a.